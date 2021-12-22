Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had another successful year in 2021.

The Portuguese is now 36 years old but continues to score goals on a regular basis.

Ronaldo has scored 46 times for club and country in 2021, averaging 101 minutes per-goal contribution.

Ronaldo may have finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or - his lowest finish since 2009.

But, despite that disappointment, he's still had an extraordinary year and remains one of the best players in the world as he approaches his 37th birthday.

IFFHS have named their best European XI of the year and Ronaldo has been included.

But who else makes the XI? View IFFHS' European team of 2021 below...

What a team that is.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the best European goalkeeper of 2021 having helped Italy to Euro 2021 glory.

His Italy teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci make the side in defence alongside Ruben Dias and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The midfield is dominated by Premier League players, with Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho joined by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

While Ronaldo is joined by Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski in attack, the latter of which has had a remarkable year in front of goal for Bayern Munich.

IFFHS have also named seven substitutes, with Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema among the players who just missed out on the starting XI.

While Thomas Tuchel is named the manager after leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in June.

He has been named the best European manager of 2021 over the likes of Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Jurgen Klopp.

