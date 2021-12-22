Brighton latest news: Potter 'still backs' 8-cap Seagulls star despite 'attitude issues'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay has his doubts over whether Aaron Connolly is going to become a key first-team player at Brighton & Hove Albion, due to his issues over "attitude".

The Republic of Ireland international has played sporadically for the club in recent seasons and has impressed at times but Barclay feels that there are question marks hanging over the young striker's head.

What's the latest with Connolly?

The 21-year-old has made six appearances thus far this season, scoring twice, with both goals coming against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls star has often been overlooked when Potter has picked his squad, however, as he has made just four Premier League appearances this term. Only one of those was a start.

Last season, he was utilised more often, playing 17 times in the league and scoring twice.

Connolly has struggled with injury, though, sustaining four separate problems in 2020/21, per Transfermarkt, including both hamstring and groin problems.

Brighton have been in okay form this season and are currently 13th in the Premier League table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and they have a striker in Neal Maupay who has been scoring goals regularly.

The Frenchman has netted six league goals in 15 games and is their top scorer, restricting the chances that have been handed to the Irishman, who has won six caps for his country.

What did Barclay say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Aaron Connolly has had his issues with attitude and injury, and he’s shown fits and starts and Potter still seems to back him a lot.

"But whether you can hang your hat on him going forward, he’s still very young.”

Is Connolly good?

The stats would suggest that he simply isn't prolific enough to be playing regularly.

Connolly has played 52 times for Brighton in total and has scored eight goals; when compared with Maupay, that record just isn't really good enough.

The Frenchman has netted 24 times in 89 games, giving him a goal to game ratio of 0.26 compared to Connolly's ratio of 0.15.

The Irishman does have ability, though, and he has scored goals in the top-flight, but he's just not currently at the level required to be playing every single week under Potter.

He is just 21, though, and is contracted to the club until 2024, meaning he has plenty of time to turn it around and ensure that he becomes indispensable under his current manager.

The burden, ultimately, is on him.

