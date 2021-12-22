Apex Legends: How to get Heirloom Shards (Complete Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends is a great battle royale game enjoyed by many and we have all the details around how to get Heirloom Shards in the game.

There are many battle royale games, like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone, and Apex is successfully competing with these and has been since 2019.

With Season 11 going live recently, players were treated to even more content in the game, and it has gone down a treat.

Heirloom shards are very rare but something which all players want to obtain, and we have revealed exactly how you can get them.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 12: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Legends, Trailer, Battle Pass Ranked Rewards and Everything You Need To Know

How to Get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

For those who do not know, Heirloom Shards in Apex is a currency type; however, it is the rarest currency you can get in the game.

It is used in order to redeem cosmetic items that are unique in the game and only for a select number of legends.

The cosmetics for these legends are available both as an unlockable set of three during Collection Events, or as bundles up for purchase on the Heirloom Store.

There are a couple ways in which players can obtain Heirloom Shards, and if you want to get them sooner rather than later then you should probably try and obtain them in every method possible.

Heirloom Shards are in Apex Packs. You can get Apex packs either through purchasing them on the store with Apex credits or real currency.

Heirloom shards are not guaranteed in these packs however, and the percentage of getting them is quite low.

You can also earn these shards through the Battle Pass. The battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content and this battle pass refreshes every season.

These are the only ways in which you can get Heirloom Shards, so it is understandable to see why they are so rare.

If you do unlock them and use them you can unlock some amazing gear to use in the game and you will definitely be in a small percentage of people who have all of this gear.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News