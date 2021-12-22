Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Kavanagh has reacted to calls for him to be sacked following Conor McGregor's trilogy fight defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious slumped to back-to-back losses against his American rival at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

After the fight, British MMA legend Michael Bisping said that he should be 'fired immediately' and be replaced by somebody else.

But despite the criticism, Kavanagh insisted he wasn't offended in the slightest, as he admits everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean he has to agree with it.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I would take criticism from anybody, that’s very important.

“I wouldn’t say I was hurt, I wasn’t going, ‘Oh no Bisping said something’, that’s his opinion and everybody is welcome to their opinion.

“I’m always self-critical but if I’m being 100 per cent honest, it’ll be the people closest to me saying something – I have a lot of very honest people around me – that’ll be what makes me really stand up and think.”

Of course, Coach Kav can understand where Bisping is coming from, but as he points out, McGregor isn't the only fighter he trains.

Founded by Kavanagh in 2001, SBG Ireland is home to a number of professional mixed martial artists who compete in different organisations around the world, such as the UFC, Brave CF and Bellator.

"I was asked this on Ireland AM the other morning and I had my research ready," he added.

"For this quarter that's just ending we had a 70 per cent win rate; 20 fighters and 14 wins, and that's going to be right up there with some of the best gyms in the world.

"Our biggest star [McGregor] obviously overshadows everything we do and if he slips then people say the whole gym is terrible.

"Dustin Poirier can go out and lose to Charles, or get finished quicker than Conor did against Khabib, and nobody asks why he's still with American Top Team or says he has no grappling.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

"So we're judged under a different set of rules to everybody else, and that's fine because we also get a lot of benefits from the 2,000lb gorilla that is Conor.

"We get a lot of attention here, lots of great opportunities, my fight team gets to be involved with big shows.

"We have a good relationship with Combate Global where we just won the tournament, we have a strong in with Bellator, we have fighters in KSW and we've fighters in the UFC.

"So look, things are looking up and to Bisping I'd say 'thanks very much for the constructive criticism', keep it coming and we'll keep trying to improve."

READ MORE: Conor McGregor told he doesn't deserve to fight Charles Oliveira for UFC lightweight title

News Now - Sport News