Southampton transfer news: Ralph targeting 'brilliant' £20m wonderkid with 'high ceiling'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton transfer target Mohamed-Ali Cho has a bright future ahead of him, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be offered the opportunity to bolster his options when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Cho?

The Sun have revealed that Southampton are lining up a surprise bid for Angers' £20million-rated striker Cho.

The report suggests Saints are the frontrunners to acquire the 17-year-old's services, heading a queue which also includes reigning Champions League winners Chelsea.

Cho is clearly highly-regarded as he has already been likened to 32-cap Sweden international Alexander Isak, who is valued at £36million by Transfermarkt.

The wonderkid, who has featured for England and France at age group level, has also been named by Ligue 1 among the top five players currently plying their trade in the French top flight to watch out for in 2022.

Although he only has two goals so far this season, he has still been a regular member of Angers' starting line-up.

Enter Giveaway

What has Adam White said about Cho?

White has been impressed with Cho despite the centre forward contributing fewer goals than he would have hoped.

The Ligue 1 expert reckons the Southampton-linked teenager is one to watch and will continue to improve.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "He's been brilliant so far this year. He's a very intelligent forward and plays in quite a fluid front three with Sofiane Boufal, who we know from Southampton, obviously, and Angelo Fulgini, who has been linked with a number of moves.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"They've got a good understanding. He takes up inside positions, plays the central player and can play wide.

"He has found goals a little bit hard to come by but he is a very dynamic forward who is very intelligent in his use of possession as well so, for someone so young, he's got such a high ceiling."

Why are Southampton looking at buying a striker?

Hasenhuttl currently has four frontmen - in the form of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Armando Broja and Shane Long - at his disposal.

The quartet have scored just 12 goals between them since the season got underway, with Broja being the most prolific after finding the back of the net six times.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

However, Broja is only on a season-long loan from Chelsea and it may prove difficult to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Long, meanwhile, is approaching the final six months of his £60,000-per-week contract, so Hasenhuttl could be left with just two strikers on Southampton's books next summer.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News