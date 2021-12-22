Leeds transfer news: Solution to Kalvin Phillips problem requires 'sizable amount of money'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United would have to spend a "sizeable amount of money" to ensure they secure a replacement for Kalvin Phillips in the transfer market, or risk simply having to put up with a lack of depth in defensive midfield, according to journalist Joe Donnohue.

The club have struggled without Phillips in recent weeks, with the defensive midfielder set to be out until February due to a hamstring injury sustained against Brentford earlier this month.

What's the latest with Leeds?

Without Phillips, Leeds have really struggled.

Of course, it is not just the England international who has been ruled out through injury, with both Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper currently unavailable for selection.

Phillips' absence, though, has been particularly keenly felt, as his presence in defensive midfield has been glaring by its omission.

Indeed, against Manchester City recently, Leeds conceded seven goals, and then shipped four against Arsenal.

Phillips had been integral to Leeds' form throughout last season and the start of this, playing 12 times in the league prior to his injury this term and featuring 29 times last season.

Without him, Leeds have struggled to shield their defence effectively and have been struggling to win games; they have only won one of their last eight fixtures.

With Phillips injured, Leeds operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation against both City and Arsenal, with a midfield pairing of Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas in the former and Forshaw and Mateusz Klich versus the Gunners.

The prospect of replacing him, though, would cost a fortune, according to Donnohue.

What did he say?

The Leeds Live journalist told GiveMeSport: “In terms of an effective solution, unless you’re willing to spend a sizeable amount of money on a player who knows they will always be playing second fiddle, you’re always going to have that problem in that position.”

Can Leeds ever replace Phillips?

Probably not, really, at least while Phillips is actually at the club.

It is a similar issue as the one faced by Tottenham Hotspur when they try to sign a striker; it is abundantly clear that Harry Kane is the first-choice and any new recruit is going to be the back-up.

The same goes for Phillips at Elland Road and it is a remarkably hard sell to convince a top defensive midfielder to come into the club and play potentially 10 to 15 games a season.

Phillips has developed into an elite midfielder at Leeds, and is also a key member of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Leeds, as Donnohue has alluded to, may just have to accept that he could get injured.

