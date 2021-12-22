Man United transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Red Devils' plan to replace £54m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are "planning for life without" Paul Pogba by targeting two new midfielders, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 28-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season, and it is starting to look increasingly likely that he will not be a United player in the 2022/23 campaign.

What is the latest on Pogba?

Pogba seems no closer to signing a new deal at United, and it is a subject that interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently discussed.

"For a big club like Manchester United, if a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind," the German said earlier this month when talking about Pogba's future (per Sky Sports).

If the £54m-rated Frenchman does decide he wants to leave Old Trafford, then Paris Saint-Germain could be a possible destination.

Sky Sports reported during the summer that the French giants hold an interest and will continue to keep an eye on the whole situation.

What has O'Rourke said about Pogba?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that United are planning for life after Pogba, with two new midfielders being targeted.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "I think Man United are sort of planning for life without Paul Pogba right now. That's why they're in the market for two midfielders in the summer transfer window."

Who could replace Pogba?

United fans will not want to see Pogba leave. On his day, there are few better midfielders in the Premier League.

He started the campaign in devastating form, bagging an incredible seven assists in his first five matches - four of those coming in a single game against rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

However, losing him is starting to look like an inevitability, and it seems that United have already drawn up a contingency plan.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa's John McGinn is being lined up as a potential replacement for the World Cup winner in a deal that could cost over £50m.

The Scotsman is currently having a good season with Villa, really excelling in a recent 2-1 win over Leicester City.

He grabbed an assist that day and also made three key passes, more than any of his team-mates (via WhoScored).

That hole that Pogba is going to leave behind, though, will be massive. Someone like McGinn alone is probably not going to be enough to replace a player of the France international's calibre, which is why United may need more than one midfield addition.

