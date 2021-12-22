Newcastle latest news: How Magpies stars feel about Eddie Howe compared to Steve Bruce

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United players are much happier under new manager Eddie Howe, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The 44-year-old replaced Steve Bruce in the St James' Park dugout last month, and Downie has suggested that the team are more content with life under their new boss.

How are things going under Howe?

Of late, things have not been going well for Howe and Newcastle. They have lost their last three games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester City, conceding 11 goals combined while scoring just the one.

It must be mentioned, however, that some dubious decisions have gone against them, which has resulted in the club launching a formal complaint to the Premier League about the standard of refereeing in the division.

Nevertheless, those results have left Newcastle firmly in the relegation zone with 10 points and a goal difference of -23.

The January transfer window will, of course, give the Englishman the chance to strengthen his squad and give the Magpies a boost in their bid for survival. But, at present, it is not looking good.

What has Downie said about Howe's tenure?

Ultimately, in terms of where they are in the table, there has been no improvement since Howe has come in. Still, the players are much happier than they were under Bruce, says Downie.

The Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "From speaking to the players, they're kind of more happy with the situation under Eddie Howe than they had been under Steve Bruce.

"Yet we have to say other than the win against Burnley, which was the first of the season, results haven't really thus far improved."

Should Howe be doing better?

No one would have expected the former Bournemouth manager to mastermind victories against Manchester City and Liverpool, so Newcastle supporters will not be too disappointed with those results.

However, failing to beat relegation rivals Norwich City at home really is not good enough, while the 3-3 draw with Brentford was not a great result either, though Howe had to be confined to a hotel room for that match after contracting Covid.

That is what could cost the Tyneside club this season, not defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and upcoming opponents Manchester United.

Furthermore, Howe and Newcastle really should have done better in those games versus Norwich, Brentford and probably even Leicester, who have not exactly been flying in the current campaign.

A new manager, of course, needs time. But Newcastle have to start picking up wins now if they are to have any hope of survival.

