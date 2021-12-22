Crystal Palace transfer news: Dougie Freedman made 'one of EPL's best ever free transfers'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace favourite Vicente Guaita has gone on to become "one of the best free transfer signings in the history of the Premier League", according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Guaita joined the Eagles from Getafe in the summer of 2018, with chairman Steve Parish admitting to fighting off stiff competition to secure the goalkeeper's services.

What's the latest news involving Guaita?

Guaita was forced to miss Palace's clash with Southampton last week after a dislocated finger suffered in the win over Everton resulted in him only being able to make the substitutes bench.

Prior to that, Guaita had made himself a key feature of manager Patrick Vieira's plans by playing every minute of the Premier League season since the Frenchman's summer appointment.

Having also been a regular fixture between the sticks during Roy Hodgson's reign, Guaita has now made 112 appearances for the south Londoners.

The 34-year-old headed to Palace after the Eagles and Watford showed interest with him nearing the end of his Getafe contract in 2018 but, according to Marca, both clubs only offered half of his £7million release clause.

However, the Selhurst Park outfit won the race for Guaita by tying him down to a pre-contract agreement.

What has Tom Barclay said about Guaita?

Barclay is impressed with how Guaita has adjusted to the rigours of the Premier League and made Palace's goalkeeping spot his own.

The journalist believes the Spaniard ranks highly among the list of free agents to have headed to the English top flight and Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman deserves credit for sealing the deal.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Guaita has been an absolute stalwart for Palace.

"He has been one of the best free transfer signings in the history of the Premier League, in my opinion. He's been fantastic."

Have there been any question marks over Guaita's future?

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier this year that Guaita wanted to seal a return to his homeland amid links with La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The report suggested the shot-stopper was set to reject advances from two other clubs in order to complete the move.

However, Guaita went on to pen a contract extension at Crystal Palace due to his family being settled in south London.

The deal, worth £77,000-per-week, will keep him at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2023 but has the option of being extended by another 12 months.

