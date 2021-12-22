Leeds transfer news: 'Another issue for Marcelo Bielsa to deal with' ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcelo Bielsa will have to "deal with" the fact that Leeds United simply do not have much money to spend in January, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The club are preparing for the upcoming transfer window and may look to invest in new signings as they try to return to form amid a really awful run of results.

What's the latest with Leeds?

They're not winning games regularly enough.

The club are currently stuck in 16th place in the Premier League table and it feels as though they have reached something of a nadir.

Leeds lost 7-0 to Manchester City last week and then followed that up with a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Arsenal.

Conceding 11 goals in two games is genuinely appalling, although it can somewhat be explained by the fact there are a number of players currently injured.

Patrick Bamford is out as is Kalvin Phillips, along with defender Liam Cooper.

All three would usually be playing regularly for Bielsa if they were fit but the club have struggled immensely in their absence.

Along with the defeats to City and Arsenal, Leeds have also been beaten 3-2 by Chelsea in recent weeks, and have drawn 2-2 with Brentford.

At this point, they only have one win in their last eight league games, form that has seen them slip down the table.

And O'Rourke has now confirmed that there isn't likely to be all that much cash to splash at the turn of the year.

What has O'Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “There’s not a lot of money going around at Leeds right now so that’s another issue that Marcelo Bielsa has to deal with.”

Do Leeds need to spend?

You could make an argument that they really need players back fit but the depth of their squad has not stood up to any scrutiny in recent weeks.

They were forced to name a 15-year-old on the bench against Arsenal, suggesting that they simply don't have the numbers required to put together a proper run up the league when players are injured.

Losing Bamford, Phillips, and Cooper has quite naturally led to a poor run of results but they really could do with bringing extra bodies into the squad.

It remains to be seen if that will be possible but just bringing new players in to boost the numbers has to be a priority over the next few weeks, as the January window prepares to open.

