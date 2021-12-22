Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos has picked up his first red card as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The Real Madrid legend has a reputation for being one of the dirtiest footballers of the modern era and has often been accused of using the so-called 'dark arts' of the game to his advantage.

In fact, recent data from Transfermarkt named Ramos as the male player with the most red cards in the 21st century and we can now extend his unprecedented tally to 27 dismissals.

Lorient 1-1 PSG

With PSG trailing 1-0 away to Lorient in yet another tepid display under Mauricio Pochettino, Ramos was brought on at the break for one of his first appearances for the French giants.

Injuries meant that Ramos had to wait months for his PSG bow and receiving his marching orders on Wednesday meant that it took him less than 180 minutes to notch his first red card in France.

And it came in typical Ramos fashion with the Spaniard brazenly blocking the run of Terem Moffi as Lorient raced down the pitch to try and score a second while he was already on a yellow card.

Ramos' red card vs Lorient

You didn't need to be an officiating expert to know that Ramos would be exiting the pitch just seconds later and alas, the veteran was quickly sent on his way despite clearly being baffled.

No matter how much Ramos got in the referee's face with the sort of bewildered protestations that we've gotten used to over the years, it couldn't prevent the inevitability of his premature departure.

So, be sure to check out exactly how the PSG signing advance his difficult start to life in the French capital by enjoying his sending off, as well as the drama that came with it, down below:

Never change, Sergio, never change.

More misery for Ramos

With Ramos' only previous appearance in Ligue 1 spanning all 90 minutes of the Saint-Etienne win back in November, the defender will have been hoping for a far more fruitful return this week.

However, it says everything that it isn't the least surprising that Ramos took just 41 minutes of only his second league game for PSG to pick up the very punishment that he's so notorious for.

It might not have coming in the ankle-smashing or hand-stamping style that we saw in El Clasico clashes of old, but there was an unerring inevitability to Ramos' fate against Lorient nonetheless.

And perhaps the only saving grace is that it actually seemed to galvanise the Parisians with Mauro Icardi popping up in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw out of the flames.

