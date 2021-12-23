Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh January window claim emerges involving Grealish

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa have not replaced Jack Grealish but could look to address that when the transfer window opens, claims journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 26-year-old, who is valued at £90m by Transfermarkt, joined Manchester City during the summer after the £100m release clause in his contract was met.

How have Villa dealt with Grealish's exit?

Villa signed both Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey from Norwich City and Bayer Leverkusen respectively to fill the hole left by their former captain.

In a deal worth up to £40m, Buendia is the Villans' record signing, but the 24-year-old is not a left winger like Grealish. So far this season, he has mainly been used just behind the striker and on the right, his natural position.

Bailey, in contrast, can play there. However, the Jamaica international has also spent some of the campaign on the right flank and has not always been available for selection due to injury.

All of the above means Steven Gerrard and former manager Dean Smith have not really had a consistent option for the left, with both Ollie Watkins and Ashley Young stepping in at times.

What has Hatfield said?

For Hatfield, simply put, Villa have failed to replace their former talisman, a problem he thinks they could look to fix in January.

The football journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "We've seen Ashley Young play there and he's really impressed Steven Gerrard, but he's not getting any younger and they've not really replaced Grealish in terms of a player who's a natural kind of left-sided winger, so they could add someone there."

Are Villa currently looking at any left wingers?

In terms of players who could come in to fill that position Grealish used to occupy, Rangers' Ryan Kent seems to be a contender.

The 25-year-old, of course, knows Gerrard well from their time at Ibrox and played almost 50 times down the left under the Villa boss last season.

He is currently being linked with a move to Villa Park, with the Daily Record claiming that he would be on Gerrard's list if made available, so that could very well be an option for the Midlands club.

For now, though, Gerrard will have to rely on the likes of Young and Buendia, who have been helping Villa pick up results.

The Villans have looked rejuvenated under their new boss, winning three out of his first five games in charge, which includes back-to-back victories against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

