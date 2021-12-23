Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could 'push the button' on 'expensive' January deals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that Newcastle United could "push the button" on big-money loan signings in the final few weeks of the January transfer window.

The Magpies are heading into their first window under new ownership, with the club seeing their finances boosted immeasurably by the investment from the Public Investment Fund and Amanda Staveley.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

They might have plenty of cash but they're struggling on the pitch.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce as manager, the club are currently 19th in the Premier League table, having won just one game this season.

It leaves them with 10 points from 18 games and means they are currently three points off safety.

Howe's side have not won any of their last three games, losing 4-0 to both Leicester City and Manchester City, and going down 3-1 to Liverpool.

It means that the January transfer window has taken on added importance for the club as they look to strengthen the squad and try to climb out of their current predicament.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of players, including Atletico Madrid man Kieran Trippier and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon, per The Daily Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if they try to splash the cash, given that reports have emerged suggesting that the club can spend up to £190m without incurring any Financial Fair Play penalties.

However, Downie thinks that the club may well be restricted to primarily completing loan moves in January, particularly if they struggle to get players in permanently.

What did he say?

The Sky Sports reporter said: “If they struggle in the first couple of weeks to bring players in, I think towards the end they might press the button on a couple of expensive loans.”

Can Newcastle improve the squad?

You would think so, given their sheer financial muscle, but it may be a hard sell to convince a player to come into a relegation battle.

The club are mired right in the thick of the drop zone and it does not look as though they will be climbing out any time soon.

While they have lost games to the top clubs in the league, they have also failed to beat clubs such as Norwich City, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

They have a real mountain to climb to get out of trouble and any players coming into the club will be well aware of that.

As a result, Newcastle may well have to pay through the nose to get new signings in or, as Downie suggests, borrow players from other clubs.

January isn't going to be easy.

