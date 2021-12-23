Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp gave a passionate interview after Liverpool’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester City on Wednesday night.

The Reds found themselves 3-1 down at half-time in front of their home fans at Anfield but took the game to penalties and eventually sealed their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Two goals inside the opening 13 minutes from Jamie Vardy got Leicester off to a dream start before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the deficit in the 19th minute.

James Maddison then made it 3-1 with a screamer from distance as the Foxes restored their two-goal advantage.

However, Diogo Jota’s 68th-minute goal set up a grandstand finish before Takumi Minamino’s dramatic equaliser in the dying seconds of added time made it 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.

Minamino and Ryan Bertrand both missed from the spot before Jota fired Liverpool through to the semis, where they’ll face Arsenal over two legs in January.

Klopp was proud of his players’ efforts and gave a heartfelt interview to former Norway international Jan-Aage Fjortoft, working for Viaplay Fotball, after the final whistle.

The German coach, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool boss back in October 2015, said he would have moved to Anfield sooner in his career had he known just how special the club is.

“I don’t know the exact percentage of how much we mean to Liverpool supporters in comparison to other things in their lives, but it’s a big one,” Klopp said.

“We feel the responsibility but we feel the push we get from them much more.

“This club is so special. Everything we do is very important. We see it as an advantage that people are so behind us and I love it so much. it’s unbelievable.

“Honestly, if I would have known how good this club is and how much we mean to each other, I would have wanted to be here much earlier. It’s absolutely outstanding.”

Video: Klopp's interview after Liverpool vs Leicester

Watch Klopp’s post-match interview in full here:

Liverpool are lucky to have one of the best managers in world football - and he knows that he’s lucky to have them, too. It’s a match made in heaven.

Here’s some of the best reaction to the interview from Liverpool fans:

Klopp and his players now turn their focus to Boxing Day’s 12:30pm fixture against Leeds United.

Two days later, on December 28, Liverpool and Leicester will go head-to-head again in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds begin 2022 with a trip to Chelsea on January 2.

