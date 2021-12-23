Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty players have been left frustrated and tired after multiple games in the franchise have been left borderline broken for the last few days.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been facing the biggest issues with many players cutting their losses by uninstalling the game due to long queue times, unexpected crashes and annoying bugs which sees players stuck on a loop between the home menu and the loading screen.

Activision have since said: “We’re working to fix an issue causing players to get caught in an update loop.

“In some cases, the game appears to be uninstalling and reinstalling game data.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been described by some users as just straight up broken.

The main issues seems to be players struggling to download updates which then leaves the game completely unplayable for them.

"All this has done has made me never want to buy a COD again," wrote one user on Reddit, as per GAMINGbible. "Worse, I won’t ever recommend the series again."

While Warzone is slightly better on a technical level, players of the game are still unhappy with the new update.

Raven Software introduced a near-unstoppable Krampus killer to the Battle Royale game, however, this has just caused more of a headache for players.

“The fact that Modern Warfare is literally unplayable and it’s on sale in time for the holidays is f****** absurd,” Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson shared on Twitter earlier this week.

“Warzone Caldera is a mess on consoles too. And there’s been 0 acknowledgment from Activision and its development studios.”

Activision are currently dealing with mass developer walkouts over its questionable leadership and harassment allegations, so its no coincidence that the poor development of these games has something to do with the walkouts.

