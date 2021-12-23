Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul's older brother Logan may have said one of the most ridiculous things ever on a recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive.

Jake won his fifth boxing fight at the weekend against former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley and is now starting to be taken seriously by some people of the sport.

However, there are plenty still mocking the YouTuber-turned-boxer, and refuse to take him seriously until he shares the ring with a proper boxer, which is fair enough.

Four of Jake's wins have come via knockout, with only one of his fights, the first against Woodley, being decided on points.

The Problem Child keeps calling out former or current UFC fighters and many believe this is why he keeps getting easy wins.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are all the latest to be called out by the American.

However, brother Logan said that he can see some comparisons between Jake and legends of the sport Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

On his podcast Impaulsive, Logan said: "You know what they've been saying? They've been saying this: our great grandparents had Muhammad Ali, our parents had Mike Tyson, and we have Jake Paul."

Jake also revealed on the podcast that he shares a birthday with Ali, and this may have something to do with him being so good at boxing.

Is he crazy?

Jake said: "When I sat with Mike Tyson on his podcast, bro, he's so smart and wise and he was sitting next to me for like 20 minutes just preaching knowledge," he said.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"And he goes, 'Bro, you're the GOAT, January 17th people are not to be messed with.' When I told him my birthday, he was like, 'Oh my god'."

The Paul brothers are known for being completely absurd over the years such as Logan spending $3.5 million on Pokemon cards however this claim may be the most ludicrous thing that they have ever said.

News Now - Sport News