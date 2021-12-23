Assassin’s Creed Infinity: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity looks set to be the next mainline iteration in the popular franchise from Ubisoft, but what is the game’s release date?

Infinity looks like it will be different in scope to the previous games in the series, with the title apparently set to be a “live service” game.

With the live service element, it could mean that Ubisoft opts to release elements of the game at different times following the initial game coming out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date of Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity Release Date

Although there is not an official release date for Assassin’s Creed Infinity, it’s likely that Ubisoft will be looking to release the game in 2022.

This estimate is based on the release dates of the franchise thus far, with November/December 2022 being a likely candidate for the game to hit the shelves both physical and digital.

In terms of the live service elements that will be brought into the game, we do not currently have confirmation on what will and won’t be available with the base game at launch.

According to a recent leak on Reddit, there are 5 locations/settings that are currently being considered for the next game in the franchise.

Although this leak is not verified, it was uploaded by an “Ubisoft employee,” so there’s a chance that it is legitimate.

They said: “The current Eras that I'm aware of are the following:

“Rome, 1502 - This is the first Era available to the player, and you play as one of the many Assassins recruited by Ezio during the events of AC: Brotherhood. This is where the tutorial takes place, as well as the first main questline.

“Occupied France, 1943 - This Era introduces a new mechanic and a first for the series, that being fully-fledged firearms. The gunplay mechanics are largely being pulled from Watchdogs: Legion and tweaked to fit the rest of the game, though melee combat is still very much viable. The story of this section is centered around a group of Assassins working with the 2nd Armored Division to help liberate Paris and hunting down Axis officers and leaders with connections to the Templars.

“China, 1634 - You and other assassins assist a local peasant rebellion during the Ming Dynasty. Not sure of the rest of the story here, as things are still pretty early in development. From what I understand, there are 2 more Eras to be available at launch, but they are yet to be determined.”

