How to Sell Cars Fast in Forza Horizon 5

Many in the gaming industry are thoroughly enjoying the racing game Forza Horizon 5 and we have all the information around how you can sell cars in this great game.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest game in the huge franchise and it is arguably the best one yet. Part of this is due to the fact that it is the first Forza game on the new generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

With a fair few other racing games out there, the developers of Forza had to make sure they made the perfect game and they did just that.

Many will be wanting to sell their cars in Forza Horizon 5; however, they might not be sure how to. Do not fear as we have all the information you need to do this in the game.

Selling cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has an in-game currency and this currency can be used to buy many things like new cars and cosmetics for your cars.

What is great about the Forza Horizon franchise is that players are able to sell their cars and other things in the auction house. This is basically an online marketplace where the gaming community can buy and sell.

Using the auction house is very easy, but for those who do not know, we have revealed how to do it.

First you go to the main menu, and when you are here, you select 'Buy and Sell vehicles'. This can be located in the cars tab

From here, you can access the auction house

When you have done this you should see the option to sell vehicles on the right of the screen

You then just select the vehicle you wish to sell

From this you give what you believe is a fair starting selling price, buyout price and length of auction

Press confirm

As you can see it is very easy to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5 and it will only take you a few minutes to do in the game. Once you have done this, you will be able to start selling items in Forza Horizon 5.

