The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new game that has been announced over the month of December 2021 and we have all the details behind when the game will be released.

This franchise, which first started off as books, was then massively loved when the books were made into movies.

There have been some Lord of the Rings games in the past, but not for a while, and none of them have been centred around famous character Gollum.

The game promises to be a lot of fun as it tells the untold stories of the character. It will be interesting to see what other fan favourite characters will be returning.

Read More: The Lord of the Rings Gollum: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, System Requirements and All You Need to Know

What is the Release Date for The Lord of the Rings Gollum?

Many were over the moon to hear the announcement of this game at the 2021 Game Awards and out of the many new games that were announced, this was one of the ones that got the gaming community thoroughly excited.

As always the main question on many people's lips is when will the game be released, and hopefully it isn’t as long as many would expect.

There is not a fully confirmed release date at this current time due to the fact that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is in early development; however, the creators are hoping it can be released at some point in 2022.

We were given a sneak peak of the game with cinematic footage which showed that Gollum will be taking on the infamous Orcs during his story and this is great news.

When discussing the game, it seems like there will be a fair few characters, as well as some characters that have cropped up in the books, and hopefully we will find out more news relating to this in the near future.

Be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport as we will be providing all the latest news and updates in the build up to this movie being released.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News