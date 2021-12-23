AEW Dynamite Results: AEW just got "Undisputed" as Adam Cole defeats Orange Cassidy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This edition of AEW Dynamite saw a highly anticipated semi finals match in the TBS Women's Championship tournament, a grueling trios main event, and a surprise only described as "Undisputed" in the opening contest.

Adam Cole def Orange Cassidy-

The opening contest of Dynamite saw Cole and Cassidy collide in what can only be described as a grudge match.



The momentum of the match was continuously back and forth with both men showcasing their ability to one and other. Inevitably in the match, Adam Cole was supported by the Young Bucks, who were instantaneously equalised by members of the Best Friends.

However, inevitably the numbers proved too much, and Adam Cole’s promised Christmas present proved to be that of “Undisputed” circumstances as none other than Kyle O’Reilly emerged behind a distracted Cassidy and proceeded to level him with a brutal axe kick.



This allowed Cole an opening to capitalise and hit the Boom to pick up the victory and remain undefeated in singles competition.



However, after the match saw a confused Young Bucks make their way to the ring to confront Cole on what was going but Adam Cole leaves with his old friends O’Reilly and Fish, leaving the Young Bucks in the ring by themselves.

“Hangman” Adam Page Promo-

Page discusses his recent bout with Bryan Danielson at last week’s Winter Is Coming event. He proceeds to say how he should have won the bout and that he promises to win the second time around.



However, an irate Danielson emerges, taunting the crowd before explaining to “Hangman” how he escaped him and how Danielson was the true AEW World Champion.



The two continued to exchange heated words setting in stone their rematch that will take place on the inaugural edition of Dynamite on TBS.

Pinnacle backstage promo-

MJF and FTR aim verbal daggers at their upcoming opponents in the main event, CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin. MJF elaborates on how he will unmask this facade that CM Punk Is portraying and unveil the real Punk to the AEW fans.

Wardlow def “Captain” Shawn Dean-

Wardlow going into this match had the longest active winning streak in the AEW men’s roster. He continued his winning ways by disposing of Shawn Dean with a series of devastating powerbombs that saw him pick up the victory in less than 2 minutes.

American Top Team promo-

Dan Lambert discusses the momentum that his guy’s Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page have gained within AEW. They are irate with Tony Khan and his treatment of the American Top Team and the fact that Cody Rhodes has another title shot.

Lambert updates the fans saying that Page or Sky have next to whoever wins between Cody and Sammy on this Friday's AEW Rampage.

Britt Baker Promo-

Schiavone brings up the past and the fact that Baker hasn’t defeated Rhio. However, a confident Baker discusses how 2021 was the year of D.M.D and that Rhio is out of her league when it comes to wrestling her.

Owen Hart Cup announcement-

AEW teamed up with the Owen Hart Foundation to showcase a female and men’s tournament that will take place at the start of 2022 and culminate at next year's AEW Double Or Nothing.

Ruby Soho def Nyla Rose – TBS Title Tournament Semi Final

The first of two semi final bouts to determine the inaugural TBS Women’s Champion.

Nyla Rose comes out flying blindsiding Ruby and unloading a relentless attack. The two women showcase just why they have got this far in the tournament from the dominance of Rose and the resilience of Soho.



As the match progresses Soho is hit with a devastating flying knee drop from Rose followed by a devastating beast bomb but to the surprise of Rose and the AEW crowd Soho miraculously kicks out.



As Rose is about to set up for what looks like an avalanche manoeuvre, Soho out of nowhere capitalises and executes the No Future, picking up the victory and booking her place in the final of the TBS tournament where she will face the winner of Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa.

Malakai Black def Griff Garrison-

An emotional Garrison tries to come out fast against Malakai but is met with a vicious roundhouse kick. Garrison gains a little bit of momentum with a dive onto the outside.

However, Garrison makes the mistake of exchanging strikes with Malakai who switches his arsenal to target the knee of Garrison.

In the final moments of the match, a vicious Malakai Black applies more pressure to the knee causing Garrison to tap out to the single-leg crab submission.

Malakai refuses to let go after the bell rings and as Garrisons partner Pillman Jr tries to help, he is met with the Black mass.

CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin def Pinnacle (MJF and FTR)-

CM Punk shows homage to Sting by wearing similar attire to that of what Sting wore back in the day.



As the match begins it looks as if we will finally see CM Punk and MJF get their hands on each other, but MJF evades the situation by tagging in Dax Harwood.



MJF continues to evade Punk throughout the whole match with him at one point causing Punk to go after him in a high-speed pursuit through the crowd.



As the match progresses there is a series of good back and forth moments between both teams with even FTR connecting with the Big Rig to CM Punk.



However, the trio of Darby, Sting, and Punk proved too much for The Pinnacle. As Dax sacrifices himself pushing MJF out of the way of CM Punk, only for him to be hit with the GTS. Followed by the Scorpion Deathdrop from Sting and finally a brutal Coffin Drop from Darby Allin allowing Punk to pick up an impressive victory for his team.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

