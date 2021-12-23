Triangle Strategy: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Triangle Strategy is set to be the next HD-2D tactical RPG to be released by Square Enix, but when is the game coming out on Nintendo Switch?

The game was initially announced to be released in 2022 during the Nintendo Direct 2021 event, and fans of JRPG titles have high hopes for the new release.

Triangle Strategy could end up being one of the big Nintendo Switch hits of 2022, with many RPG fans excited to get their hands on the latest offering from Square Enix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Triangle Strategy on Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Triangle Strategy: Release Date, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need to Know

Triangle Strategy Release Date

Triangle Strategy is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on Friday 4th March 2022, with the game being available on both digital download via the Nintendo eShop and as a physical Nintendo Game Card.

The game is set to have immersive story-based gameplay akin to other games in the Square Enix realm, with the developers describing the premise of the game as follows: “Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference.

“Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions – Utility, Morality, Liberty – which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold.

“When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.

“Finding the best location in turn-based battles can tip the tide of combat in your favour. Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range.

“You can also flank enemies on both sides, then strike from behind for a powerful follow-up attack. Elemental chain reactions are also an important part of combat. For example, use fire to melt icy terrain, then use lightning to electrocute it.

“Push the enemy into the electrified water to see sparks fly!”

The game is available to pre-order now via the official Nintendo website both as a digital download and as a physical Game Card. you can find more information here.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News