Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tucking into your turkey at Christmas, knowing that your team are sitting pretty at the top of the table - the stuff dreams are made of.

Occupying top spot as the season approaches the halfway mark sends out a statement of intent, but is it the be all and end all?

Now into its 30th season, the Premier League has been won on 15 occasions by the side who was at the summit on December 25. Yet 14 have fallen by the wayside, slipping down the table and eventually being left empty-handed.

Let's take a look at those teams who made such promising starts, only to see their campaigns end in disappointment...

1. 1992/93 - Christmas leaders: Norwich. Eventual champions: Manchester United

Manchester United may be the most successful team in Premier League history, but back in the early 90s they were looking for their first title in a quarter of a century.

At Christmas, it looked like their barren spell was set to continue, as Norwich led the way. However, the Canaries fell away badly in the final weeks of the season, and finished in third place below Aston Villa.

United would go on to wrap up the league by a 10-point margin to kickstart the Sir Alex Ferguson golden era at Old Trafford.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

2. 1995/96 - Christmas leaders: Newcastle. Eventual champions: Manchester United

"You can't win anything with kids."

These were the immortal words of Alan Hansen at the start of the season when Ferguson put his faith in a youthful-looking side away at Aston Villa on the opening day. By Christmas, it seemed he was right as Newcastle appeared to be racing away with the league.

It wasn't to be for the Toon Army, though, as slowly but surely United reeled them back in, overturning a 12-point deficit at one stage to finish four points above Kevin Keegan's men.

3. 1996/97 - Christmas leaders: Liverpool. Eventual champions: Manchester United

There's a pattern emerging here. It's fair to say that United could never be ruled out while Ferguson was around.

Managed by Roy Evans, Liverpool looked well-placed to end their seven-year wait for a league title at Christmas, but, once again, United came on strong in the second half of the season.

Liverpool dropped to fourth place in the final standings, with Newcastle and Arsenal finishing above them on goal difference. Meanwhile, United claimed their fourth title in five years by seven points.

4. 1997/98 - Christmas leaders: Manchester United. Eventual champions: Arsenal

Arsene who?

When he arrived at Arsenal in September 1996, it would be fair to say that Arsene Wenger was not a household name. That quickly changed.

In his first full season in charge, it seemed that Wenger was set to guide Arsenal to a second-place finish behind United at the halfway point in the season. That would have been respectable.

The Frenchman and his side sensed something more was possible, though, and they went on a magical winning run in the closing months of the campaign to edge out the Red Devils by a single point.

5. 1998/99 - Christmas leaders: Aston Villa. Eventual champions: Manchester United

United's treble-winning year.

It all ended perfectly for the club, but it was far from smooth sailing for most of the season. Villa topped the table at Christmas, and Arsenal were breathing down their necks throughout as they went in search of back-to-back titles.

The Villans ended up falling down the league at an alarming rate, finishing down in sixth and 24 points off the pace. Arsenal pushed United all the way, but this time it was Ferguson's team who sneaked home by a solitary point.

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

6. 1999/2000 - Christmas leaders: Leeds. Eventual Champions: Manchester United

Around the turn of the millennium, David O'Leary looked to be building a formidable side at Elland Road that were threatening to end United's dominance.

Heading into the Christmas period, United may have feared that they'd met their match, but they needn't have worried.

O'Leary's team were unable to sustain their early-season momentum, and they had to settle for 69 points and third place in the table. United left them in their rear view, winning the title by a whopping 18 points ahead of Arsenal.

7. 2001/02 - Christmas leaders: Newcastle. Eventual champions: Arsenal

Alan Shearer. Laurent Robert. Nolberto Solano. What a team Sir Bobby Robson had in the early 2000s on Tyneside.

By Christmas 2001, the Magpies were flying and a maiden Premier League title was on the cards.

Thierry Henry and co. had other ideas, though. The Gunners eased clear of the chasing pack, finishing seven points above Liverpool, while Newcastle had to settle for fourth spot.

8. 2002/03 - Christmas leaders: Arsenal. Eventual champions: Manchester United

Arsenal were so strong during this period under Wenger, and another championship appeared to be heading to Highbury in 2002/03 as the side opened up a gap at the top of the table.

Yet United weren't about to back down, and bit by bit, they clawed their way back into the fight.

They managed to get the better of their bitter rivals on this occasion, beating the north London club to top spot by five points.

9. 2003/04 - Christmas leaders: Manchester United. Eventual champions: Arsenal

The Invincibles.

Arsenal may have gone the entire season unbeaten, but it ought to be remembered they they did draw 12 matches, and at one stage it seemed that this could prove costly.

They stepped things up a notch in the first half of 2004, though, and stormed to their third title triumph under Wenger. United were even overhauled by Chelsea, and finished in a disappointing third place.

10. 2007/08 - Christmas leaders: Arsenal. Eventual champions: Manchester United

This was an epic title race.

With Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea coming to an end in the opening weeks of the season, it seemed that Arsenal were in pole position to regain their place at the summit of English football.

A shocking injury to Eduardo in February appeared to halt the team's progress, though, and United took full advantage.

Remarkably, Avram Grant managed to keep Chelsea in contention until the final day, but United held their nerve to finish two points above the Blues, and four points clear of Arsenal.

11. 2008/09 - Christmas leaders: Liverpool. Eventual champions: Manchester United

It was all going so well for Liverpool. Then Rafael Benitez had to talk about "facts". Bad move, Rafa.

With a midfield containing Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, plus Fernando Torres at the peak of his powers up front, it looked like the Reds were finally going to win the Premier League.

They beat United 4-1 at Old Trafford in March to show that they meant business, with even Andrea Dossena managing to get on the scoresheet. Remember him?

Ultimately, it was not enough. Ferguson got the better of the mind games with Benitez, and United delivered on the pitch to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

12. 2013/14 - Christmas leaders: Liverpool. Eventual champions: Manchester City

With a front line of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, Liverpool were almost unstoppable in 2013/14.

In fact, having led the league at Christmas, and only lost one of their last 19 games, it is amazing that they did not claim the title.

That one defeat was costly, as they slipped up against Chelsea in their penultimate home game, and ended up losing the title to Manchester City by just two points.

13. 2018/19 - Christmas leaders: Liverpool. Eventual champions: Manchester City

You had to feel for Liverpool in 2018/19. They lost one game all season and accumulated 97 points. That's ridiculous.

Jurgen Klopp's men held the advantage over City at Christmas, and did little wrong in the second half of the season.

In the final weeks of the campaign, the two giants of English football went punch-for-punch, piling the pressure on one another by winning game after game.

Pep Guardiola's City refused to relinquish their title, though, and a final day victory over Brighton ensured that they ended up one point above Liverpool.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

14. 2020/21 - Christmas leaders: Liverpool. Eventual champions: Manchester City

Having finally won the league for the first time in three decades earlier in 2020, it appeared that Klopp had put together an unbeatable machine at Anfield.

Liverpool were four points clear at Christmas, with City were trailing in their wake. However, an injury crisis stopped the Merseyside club in their tracks, as they lost six straight home games at the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, City went from strength to strength, racing to their third Premier League title under Guardiola and fifth in total. Liverpool stumbled their way to third spot, but were never in the title race after their horrendous start to the calendar year.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News