Loris Karius' mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final are the stuff of infamy.

It's crazy to think that more than three years have passed since that fateful night and Karius has never pulled on the famous red jersey in a competitive game again despite still being at the club.

However, the magnitude of Karius' errors simply cannot be articulated with both Karim Benzema's opening strike and Gareth Bale's second goal on the night in Kiev coming courtesy of the German.

Karius' infamous performance in Kiev

And that was merely scratching the surface of a truly unforgettable night that also saw Mohamed Salah substituted off with an injury after a controversial clash with Sergio Ramos.

That being said, perhaps one of the more overlooked incidents from that chaotic evening against Real Madrid actually saw both Ramos and Karius coming together in a potentially critical clash.

Ringing any bells? Yes, that's right, we're talking about the oft-forgotten moment where Karius received a blow to the head just minutes before committing his first error in the Ukrainian capital.

The incident left both players ironed out on the Olympic Stadium pitch and despite Karius' protests to the referee, neither punishment nor treatment came from what may have led to concussion.

Karius concussed by Ramos clash

Well, at least, that's according to the Liverpool shot-stopper himself, who said in a 2020 interview with Sport Bild that the Ramos clash had led to a concussion that impacted his spacial awareness.

According to a translation by Goal, the former Mainz goalkeeper explained: “I had a concussion after a blow from Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision.

"This was unequivocally ascertained in a detailed study by one of the world’s leading brain specialists.

“At first, I was happy to know what went on in this game. I didn’t want to make it public myself. When the result was released, there was a lot of malice and insult, often well below the belt.

"I never used it as an excuse. But when people make fun of someone who has badly injured their head, I have no understanding.”

It really is fascinating that Karius didn't make more of a fuss of the head injury because his comments certainly suggest that it played a role in his errors for the Benzema and Bale goals.

Medical opinion on the clash

And Karius really wasn't kidding when he explained that the concussion had been confirmed by top doctors either with Massachusetts General breaking down the situation after running medical tests.

According to the Daily Mail, the hospital explained: "With Mr Karius’s permission, we are providing information about his medical situation in an effort to prevent, where possible, the dissemination of incomplete or erroneous information.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history, physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr Karius sustained a concussion during the match.

"Mr Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial disfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance."

It truly is crazy to think that one of the most infamous performances in football history that changed the course of Karius' career forever might well have been down to a random clash with Ramos.

Only the man himself will ever know how much or how little that impacted the Benzema and Bale goals, but it's fair to say that it's an important detail that should be remembered more often.

