AEW: Former WWE star is officially ALL ELITE

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite saw a familiar face in the professional wrestling world officially become ALL ELITE and also saw him align himself with some old friends.

Dynamite's opening contest saw the long-awaited one-on-one match between rivals Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. However, last week on Dynamite, Adam Cole had promised the AEW fans that he would be giving them an early Christmas present this week.

The match was a good back and forth display between the two competitors but the distraction of Bobby Fish allowed an opening for none other than former Undisputed ally, Kyle O'Reilly to emerge and give the assist to Adam Cole in order for him to pick up the victory.

The team of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish are very familiar to the professional wrestling world with the three holding championship gold simultaneously in their run as a faction in NXT.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to express his excitement at the reunion of these three men:

We won't have to wait long to see O'Reilly in action as on next week's New Years Smash edition of Dynamite it will be a trios match between Orange Cassidy and Best Friends against that reunited trio of Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole.

The reunion of Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly make the relationship between Adam Cole and The Elite very unclear, as, after the bout between Cassidy and Cole, it was clear there was some hostility between him and The Young Bucks which resulted in Cole exiting the ring alongside Fish and O'Reilly.

You can watch Kyle O'Reilly and many more on AEW internationally on FITE TV.

