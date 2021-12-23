Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge: Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to the hugely popular TMNT arcade games, and we’ve got all the information you need ahead of the game’s release.

The classic four-way arcade machines still occupy a place in the hearts of arcade gamers from the 90s, and Shredder’s Revenge is somewhat of a love letter to that iconic era of gaming.

The developers of the game are clearly fans of the classic co-op games themselves, and this upcoming title looks like a great way to look back at the beat 'em up genre that was a huge arcade hit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge, including the release date, gameplay style, platforms the game will be appearing on and more.

Release Date

There is not currently a specific release date beyond 2022, but we do know that the game will at least be coming out at some point in the year.

Gameplay

As noted, this game is a throwback to the classic four-player arcade machine that was a monster hit in the 90s.

The gameplay for Shredder’s Revenge is very similar in style and scope, with players moving through 2D side-scrolling beat 'em up areas attacking various enemies and encountering bosses at the end of specific levels.

Those enemies include the Foot Clan, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady, and Shredder. The locations included in the game will range from New York City sewers to Dimension X.

Tribute Games are the team behind the brawler, and they have experience working on Ubisoft brawler titles such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game and TMNT.

As well as playing as the iconic Turtles themselves, it was confirmed on August 25th 2021, during Gamescom 2021, that April O'Neil will also be in the game as a playable character.

It’s also worth noting that the game will support four-player local or online cooperative multiplayer.

This game is absolutely nostalgia-laden and sure to appease fans of this classic 16-bit style of game!

Platforms

Currently, the game has been confirmed for release on Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch.

There’s no official word on whether the game will also be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it is certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

We will update this page if Tribute Games confirm if the game will also be heading to PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S!

