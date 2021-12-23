Ella Toone: Man United and England star receives award during visit to old high school

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ella Toone recently returned to her old stomping ground in Tydesley to take a look back at where it all began.

The Manchester United star revisited her high school to reminisce over where her passion for sports really took off.

The forward also received the Women's Super League PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the month award for October.

Earlier this week, the PFA and Vertu Motors dropped their second video of the season, which featured Toone and gave an insight into her background before she became a trailblazer for both club and country.

Reflecting on her first taste of football and growing up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo, Toone said she would constantly practise in her garden and play with boys who lived in her neighbourhood. She was the only girl in the group, even at her first club, which is why grassroots football still holds such a special place in her heart.

"I must have been about four or five when I first started playing football, with the boys at Hindsford, the local football club," Toone said. "Me, my brother and my cousins all used to play. I still come here every Saturday and watch the youngsters playing on the astro pitch we’ve had made."

Now 22, the forward reflected on her school experience at Fred Longworth High School and how her former teacher Mr Rigby helped kickstart her career in football.

"Mr Rigby took me under his wing right from Year 7 and always pushed me to work hard. He’d make sure I was trying my best, not just at sports but everything.

"Then on a Friday night I used to play five-a-side with the staff in the sports hall. I absolutely loved school. I wish I could go back and do it all again. It's just because I was so competitive and I wanted to do everything and win anything."

Rigby then spoke of how Toone's drive and passion — even for sports she wasn't particularly fond of — inspired other girls to get involved.

"The knock-on effect Ella has had is that girls just have the attitude, ‘I can play and I am going to show you.'"

Since leaving her beloved high school, Toone has established herself as one of Man United's most crucial players and has become a regular in the England national team. She also represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Toone was presented with October’s WSL PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the month award by Rigby, who also put together a special piece of art to honour her already influential career.

"The women’s game is stronger than ever, it has gown massively and more money is being pumped in to women’s football and hopefully that continues and we can keep growing the game," she said.

