Devil May Cry 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Devil May Cry 6 is the next hugely anticipated title in the Capcom franchise, but what is its release date?

The game that was originally conceived as the next Resident Evil has carved its own niche in the gaming world, with protagonist Dante becoming one of the most beloved characters on the Capcom roster.

Players are hoping to get back into some of the best action gaming there is, with Devil May Cry 5 having been the pinnacle of the series thus far, fans are hoping that DMC6 can follow suit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date for Devil May Cry 6.

Read More: Devil May Cry 6: Release Date, Leaks, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Devil May Cry 6 Release Date

Capcom has not yet confirmed the release date for Devil May Cry 6, nor have they officially confirmed that the game is even in development.

Longtime Resident Evil and overall Capcom game leaker Dusk Golem confirmed that the game was in development, but it may be quite some time before we see the game officially announced by Capcom.

It’s worth noting that the Dusk Golem comments were made some time ago, and some outlets took that to mean that we will be seeing DMC6 in around 2022, but so far there’s no indication that date is anywhere near legitimate.

We’re expecting that when the game is finally revealed it will be coming out on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with a release for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch extremely unlikely.

Devil May Cry Next-Gen

Devil May Cry 5 has already had a major upscaled version of the game to the next-gen consoles from the Xbox One and PS4, so it is unlikely that Capcom is going to be moving ‘backwards’ when it comes to development for the next game in the franchise.

We’re hoping that there will be more information released about the game at some point in the near future, with fans already wondering where the storyline will go for the series.

Predictions have seen players guessing that we will see a new protagonist in the game other than Dante, Vergil or Nero, but that remains to be seen.

We will update this page as and when Capcom officially announces Devil May Cry 6 and the release date for the new game!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News