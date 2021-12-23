Resident Evil 9: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Resident Evil 9 is set to be the next game in the massively popular horror gaming franchise, but what is its release date?

Players have been awaiting the release of Resi Evil 9 since completing Resident Evil Village, and it looks as though the next game in the franchise will be taking a different turn to the prior two titles.

There have already been some leaks regarding the release date of Resident Evil 9, and we’ve compiled them so that you can get the full picture of the situation!

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date of Resident Evil 9.

Read More: Resident Evil 9: Release Date, Leaks, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Resident Evil 9 Release Date

As of writing, there is not an official release date for Resident Evil 9. Capcom has not officially confirmed that the game is even in development, but we do know from leaks that they have been working on it for quite some time.

A prominent leaker for Capcom games, AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, revealed earlier this year that Resident Evil 9 had reportedly already been in development for 2 years.

Golem has leaked a number of different pieces of information in the past, with some of the most recent surrounding another Capcom staple, Devil May Cry.

Read More: Devil May Cry 6: Release Date, Leaks, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

2024 or 2025 Release Date

It was later confirmed by Golem that by the time we can expect the game to launch, it will have had about 6-7 years in development.

Having this as an estimate for the date, we can probably expect to see Resident Evil 9 be released in around 2024 or 2025.

Again, this has not been confirmed at this point, and all leaks and predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s likely going to be some time until we officially hear from Capcom with regards to a release date for the game proper, as it still appears to be years away from completion.

We will update this page as and when Capcom officially confirms when Resident Evil 9 will be released!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News