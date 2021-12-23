Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who remembers Lincoln City’s FA Cup run during the 2016/17 season?

The Imps, who were in the National League at the time, reached the FA Cup quarter-finals after victories over the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

However, they lost in the last eight when they travelled to the Emirates to face Arsenal, going down 5-0.

But it was an incredible journey.

However, the run wasn't entirely a fairytale story.

That’s because one Lincoln player, Bradley Wood, was banned for six years for his actions during cup victories against Ipswich and Burnley.

In April 2018, A FA tribunal ruled that Wood had “influenced a football betting market” by earning two yellow cards in those wins.

He was found to have committed 25 betting-related breaches in all and has been banned from football until March 8, 2024.

Furthermore, he has been fined £3,725 and ordered to pay costs of £1,550.

Per the Mirror, two people known to Wood placed bets on the two matches that gambling firms noticed were "atypical in the context of the caution betting market”.

"The gravamen of the case against Mr Wood is that he planned to be cautioned, told personal acquaintances of that plan so that they and others to whom the information was passed placed bets," read the FA's written judgement.

In total, seven people bet on Wood to be booked on those matches.

Two of the seven people who placed bets, Matthew Hardwicke and Scott Worrad, were friends of Wood, while others are close to Worrad.

Four of those betting on Wood to be booked were using their betting accounts for the first time and the amounts staked were "truly exceptional". One betting firm reported they had never seen a four-figure figure placed on a player to be booked.

What happened in those two matches?

In the 1-0 third-round replay win over Ipswich on 17 January 2017, Wood left it until the 90th minute to get his booking. Wood was booked in the 90th minute for a blatant foul on Tom Lawrence to stop a counter-attack.

"That yellow card has been a long time coming for Wood. He's put in some heavy challenges, some good but more bad," said BBC Sport co-commentator, Jermaine Jenas, at the time.

Ironically, the resulting free-kick was headed clear to Lincoln's Adam Marriott, who broke forward and set up Nathan Arnold for the winner.

Then, against Burnley, Wood was heavily involved in an altercation with Joey Barton as the two sets of players squared up.

The FA said Wood "intentionally placed himself in positions to get booked on a number of occasions in both matches which demonstrate attempts by him to receive a card".

VIDEO: The two yellow cards Wood picked up for Lincoln

Lincoln's chief executive Liam Scully, released the following statement:

"This football club takes its own integrity, and the integrity of football as a whole, extremely seriously so were shocked and saddened to be informed of the allegations,” he said.

"We acted quickly when we were first informed and have, at the request of the FA and for the sake of Bradley Wood, kept the allegations private until the matter was resolved.

"We wholeheartedly condemn any behaviour which could tarnish the reputation of football as a sport and have given the FA our complete support in conducting the investigation.

"It is important to note, however, that these charges relate to the individual actions of a single player and it is accepted by everyone that they played no part in the results of games.

"We are relieved the matter has now been brought to a conclusion."

What has happened to Bradley Wood?

So, what has Wood been up to since?

The right-back actually left Lincoln in the summer following that cup run - despite Lincoln also earning promotion to League Two.

A year previously, he had won the club’s Player of the Year award so it was perhaps a surprise to see him drop down a few leagues.

He joined Alfreton Town in the National League North and played 18 times for them before he was dealt with his ban.

Now, at the age of 30, Wood hasn’t played football for more than three years.

And he has another 27 months to wait before he’s allowed to kick a football competitively once again.

And it’s unlikely he’ll ever play professionally ever again.

