Manchester United have scored more late winners in the Premier League than we care to calculate.

The wrist-tapping antics of Sir Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend with any opposition team holding on to a point or one-goal lead going into stoppage time knowing that they were in trouble.

And while United's penchant for escapology has been dialled down since Ferguson hung up his hairdryer, there have still been plenty of dramatic winners and equalisers in the post-2013 era.

Rashford's Wolves winner

However, what if we were to tell you that the Old Trafford club scored the exact same Premier League goal 10 years apart? Well, about as darn close to identical as you can get, that is.

Allow us to set the scene by casting your minds back to December 29, 2020, when United were in the title hunt under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Wolverhampton Wanderers came to town.

But with the scores locked at 0-0 going into injury time, the Red Devils looked to have dropped the ball and allowed Liverpool to pull away into a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

That was, however, until Marcus Rashford saved the day with a left-footed strike at the near post in the 93rd minute to steal all three points for United.

Park's Wolves winner

Got it? Ok, awesome, because let's rewind the clock even further now and cast our minds back to the 2010/11 season as Wolves once again make the trip to the 'Theatre of Dreams' on November 6.

With the scores locked at 1-1 going into injury time, the Red Devils looked to have dropped the ball and allowed Chelsea to pull away into a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

That was, however, until Park Ji-Sung saved the day with a left-footed strike at the near post in the 93rd minute to steal all three points for United. Hold on a second... does that sound familiar?

Near-identical goals

Yes, that's right, United really did score an uncannily similar 93rd-minute winner against Wolves a decade apart from one another at the same end of the same stadium with the same finish and foot.

It really does make for one of the creepiest coincidences that we've come across in the Premier League, so be sure to check out the eerily similar goals in all their dramatic glory down below:

That's pretty darn uncanny, no?

An uncanny coincidence

While there might be plenty of viral Twitter videos showing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'replicating' their old goals, this is about as close to an identical scenario as you can possibly get.

It would have been pretty mind-blowing had both goals simply been scored in stoppage time, but the fact that both of them were notched in the 93rd minute specifically is simply the icing on the cake.

And with United welcoming Wolves to Old Trafford as soon as January 3, you could do a lot worse than putting money on the hosts scoring a left-footed winner at the near post deep in injury time.

