AEW: AEW World Championship rematch given official date on Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite saw the official announcement of the anticipated rematch for the AEW World Championship.

It was announced on a vignette on Dynamite that "Hangman" and "The American Dragon" would lock up again in a second installment for the most coveted prize in AEW. The AEW World Championship.



This rematch would be taking place on the inaugural edition of Dynamite on the TBS network on the 5th of January 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.



The first installment between these two men took place at last week's special edition of Dynamite, Winter Is Coming where the match ultimately resulted in a time-limit draw. In this match, it looked as if Page was going to pick up the victory after hitting Danielson with the Dead Eye. However, he was unable to get the three count in time.



Danielson proposed a stipulation that if the match goes the limit then the result should be decided by results coming from three non-bias judges.

This wasn't the only match announced for the first episode of Dynamite on TBS. It is evident Tony Khan wants to make the first show a must-see as it was announced that the inaugural TBS Women's Champion will be determined at this event.



Ruby Soho has already booked her place in the final after picking up an impressive victory over Nyla Rose. Her opponent will be determined on next week's AEW New Years Smash where Thunder Rosa will go one on one to determine who will have the final slot in the final of the TBS tournament.

