Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Livestream date leaked

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is not set to be uploaded to servers until January 2022, but now the Livestream date has been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

Several major leakers in the Genshin Impact community have corroborated the reports, meaning that the leaked date does appear to be correct.

The Genshin Impact Livestreams are a great way for players to learn what changes are coming with the next update for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update Livestream and when it is set to start.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream

According to the most recent leaks, the official Livestream for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to take place on Sunday 26th December.

Fans have been reacting to the news that the developers will be unveiling their latest changes on Boxing Day, and it’s fair to say that a lot of Genshin players are looking forward to the stream.

Prominent Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha first confirmed that the Livestream would be taking place on Sunday 26th, rather than the usual Friday streams that the developers aim for.

The change is likely due to it being Christmas Eve, and miHoYo wanting to ensure that they can get as many players watching the stream as possible.

Thus far, the leak concerning the Livestream has been posted and confirmed on Reddit, Twitter, and the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server.

The Chinese Livestream is expected to start around 8.00 or 9.00 pm (UTC+8), whilst the English version of the Livestream should begin at around 8.00 (UTC+8).

What Will Be on the Livestream?

It is expected that miHoYo will confirm a ton of content during the Livestream itself, with fans anticipating the official announcement of the banners for Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Shenhe will be featured five-star unit in the game, and Yun Jin will be one of three featured four-star characters.

As always, it is worth taking the news with a grain of salt until it has been officially confirmed by miHoYo themselves.

