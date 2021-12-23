AEW: Owen Hart Foundation Cup announced for 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AEW recently announced on Dynamite the introduction of a new commemorative tournament reflecting on one of the true greats of professional wrestling.

During AEW's Holiday Bash special of Dynamite, there was an announcement that starting in 2022 there will be a women's and men's tournament honoring one of professional wrestlings greatest athletes, Owen Hart.

Towards the end of September, we got our first details that AEW was in a working partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation so they could honor his legacy. Other details known by the wrestling world was that the winner of the women's and men's tournaments would receive a cup titled "The Owen".

Tony Khan stated when the partnership was first announced that he wanted to: "Extend his memory and legacy further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the wrestling world". The Owen Hart Foundation is ran by Owen's widow, Dr. Martha Hart who described this partnership as " A special gift to all of Owen's magnificent, loyal fans".

On Dynamite stars of multiple generations took to discuss the legacy and Owen's influence on their careers alongside special moments in Owen Harts career.

More details will emerge as we go into the New Year but it is exciting to see who will be put into the brackets of the male and female tournaments and who will win "The Owen". The final of each tournament bracket will culminate at AEW's Pay Per View Double Or Nothing, where AEW had its inaugural pay per view and first began its relationship with the Hart family as Brett Hart was the one who unveiled the AEW World Championship to the world.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

News Now - Sport News