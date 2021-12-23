Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Mona expected to make a return (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is not expected to be released onto game servers until January 2022, but a ton of leaks have already been revealed to the player base including a new one surrounding the return of Mona.

It's been quite some time since players have seen Mona playing a part in the storyline of Genshin Impact, but that looks set to change very soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leak regarding Mona making a return to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.4 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Mona Return Leaked

A prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact, Lumie, recently noted that Mona will have "some dialogue" in the 2.4 Update of the game.

If the leak turns out to be legitimate, it will be the first time that the game shows Mona as part of the story since the Unreconciled Stars event that was part of the 1.1 Update of the game.

Whilst it is not clear exactly what will be said by the character in the Update, it will potentially mean that players will be able to get more information on Mona's backstory.

With that, we aren't sure at this time what role Mona will be playing in the story when she reportedly returns for the 2.4 Update. Fans have however been speculating about the implications of Mona making a return appearance in the latest Update.

Some leaks have already been debunked ahead of the 2.4 Update officially going live, with the ones surrounding Yelan being the most prominent.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Leaks regarding Yelan have been debunked

One fan guessed that the return of Mona may be related to Scaramouche reportedly also making his way back into the game.

They tweeted: "Well, it could be related to Scaramouche since he made his debut during an event connected to her.

"We know there’s more to the Inazuma story since he ran off with the gnosis so Mona showing up could have a good lore related reason."

Hopefully, we will get more information on Mona making a return to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.4 Update in the coming weeks ahead of the official release in January 2022.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New Junk Chests Being Added (Leak)

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News