Call of Duty Mobile Season 12: What is The Release Date?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 12 is on its way in the near future and we have all the details around when this new season will be released.

The franchise is hugely successful across console and mobile and the mobile version has been a roaring success for a good couple of years now.

Many have been loving the fact that the Call of Duty Mobile game allows lots of content from past games in the franchise, and it will be very interesting to see what they will add when season 12 goes live.

Season 11 has been great so far, and this means expectations are very high for season 12. Hopefully the developers meet these expectations.

The Release Date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 12

As always, many are wondering when the newest season of Call of Duty Mobile will be going live and thankfully the seasons in this game follow quite a frequent pattern.

Season 11 was released on Friday 17th December 2021, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 12 released on Monday 17th January 2021.

With season 10 also released around a month before the 17th December 2021, it is fair for us to rely on this pattern for season 12.

Call of Duty Mobile season 12 will follow a particular theme, one which we do not know yet, and will also release new content. It will also bring about an abundance of weapon balance changes, and these weapon balances will see weapons be nerfed and buffed.

As we wait for season 12, we expect to see a few sneak peaks, previews and leaks before it goes live and the best place to look for these leaks is Twitter.

