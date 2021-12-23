Tony Khan: Details on AEW Battle Of The Belts Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent interview with the Culture State Podcast Tony Khan revealed more about the TNT special event, Battle Of The Belts.

The Battle Of The Belts special event was announced to be taking place on January 8th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be three days after the inaugural edition of AEW Dynamite as it moves over onto the TBS network.

From the name of the event being Battle Of The Belts, people in the wrestling world are comparing it to the WWE concept of Night Of Champions, where the event has every championship on the line across the Pay Per View card.

However, it was announced that on the inaugural TBS edition of Dynamite that the AEW World Championship would be on the line as well as the final match to determine the first-ever TBS Women's Champion.

With this being only three days before Battle Of The Belts it is unclear whether these two titles will be defended at the Battle Of The Belts event.

Tony Khan stated that: " It's only a one-hour event therefore not all the belts can be defended"

With the AEW World Championship and TBS Women's Championship on the line so soon before Battle Of The Belts, it seems clear that the TNT Championship will be headlining the TNT special event, we could also see the likes of the AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker putting her title on the line as well as The Lucha Brothers putting the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line.

Tony Khan explained that the main purpose of Battle Of The Belts is to "expand the reach of AEW by giving great championship matches"

AEW clearly has a stacked few months ahead of them with Battle Of The Belts on January 8th and Revolution on the 6th March.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

