The Omicron variant is causing mass disruption around the world right now, and WWE is the latest entity to be impacted.

Reports have claimed that WWE is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, with several wrestlers now testing positive for the virus.

Just as we've seen with the NHL and over here in the UK with the Premier League, athletes all over the world are now testing positive for COVID.

WWE is no exception, as PWInsider is reporting that following this week's live events, talent within the company have tested positive for the virus.

The report notes that some talent and staff felt "run down" after this weekend's live shows, and have since tested positive for COVID-19.

PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that coming out of this past weekend's loop of live events and TV tapings, a number of talents and staff were feeling run down and some have since tested positive for COVID-19, while others who were feeling sick are still waiting for their test results to return.

The report goes on to explain that this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is set to be broadcast on Christmas Eve, has already been taped.

This thankfully means that anyone who has tested positive for the virus will not be forced to miss the show this week.

Friday's edition of Smackdown on FOX is already taped, so that show will not feature any changes due to the COVID positives.

However, WWE is set to embark on a post-Christmas Holiday Tour, and this will have been impacted by the positive cases.

As of right now, the amount of people in WWE who have COVID is unclear, but PWInsider explains that there is almost certainly going to be some talent missing shows before the end of 2021.

How widespread the issues may be remains to be seen, but given quarantine requirements and the timing of positive COVID-19 tests, it's impossible there won't be some repercussions as there is just not enough time for some talents and staff to test negative and be cleared to return.

However, the report also notes that WWE, as of right now, has no plans to cancel any of the December live events that are scheduled to take place in the US.

Perhaps the bigger issue for WWE is the Day 1 pay-per-view event on New Year's Day, with the company clearly hoping that all talent will be able to make that show.

For more on this reported outbreak of COVID within WWE, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

