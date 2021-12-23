FIFA Mobile: Is the game be available on both iOS and Android

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans love playing FIFA on the console or PC, but there is also FIFA Mobile and we can reveal what mobile devices this game is available to play on.

With the FIFA franchise so successful on Playstation and Xbox, it was a great idea from the developers to create a mobile game for players to enjoy whilst they are on the move.

With some exclusive features, as well as some which are similar to the game, FIFA Mobile has been a huge hit so far, and players will be excited to know it will be getting a revamp in January when a brand new season goes live.

As we get ready for this new season, many will be wondering whether it is compatible for both iOS and Android devices.

Can you play FIFA Mobile on iOS and Android Mobile Devices

Of course not everyone has a phone from the same company, and with Apple and Google constantly bringing out new phones, it is sometimes hard to work out whether a mobile game you want is compatible with the device you have.

Players of FIFA Mobile will be happy to know that the game is available to download for both iOS and Android mobile devices and you can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play. It is also a free game, but you can spend money on packs if you want.

This no doubt is great news and all you have to do is make sure that both your phone and the FIFA Mobile game are fully updated so that you have the latest version.

What is great is that the upcoming season of FIFA Mobile will bring some great new features, like new audio and commentary, as well as some new gameplay features.

Some of these new features coming to the game have not been revealed yet, but no doubt they will be before January 1st 2022 as that is when people believe that the new season will be coming out.

