Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: How to buy tickets

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally facing each other in the boxing ring and we have all the necessary information you need to know about how to buy tickets for the big fight.

The two have hated each other for many years, but were never able to fight each other during their prime for various reasons. They had title fights and other ruled fights that got in the way.

When this fight was announced, many were over the moon, and no doubt the bout will be a sell out, so for those wanting tickets, they should get them as soon as they can.

It would be unimaginable for either of the boxers to lose this match, and training will be tough, but they will both be making sure they are in their best shape to overcome their competitor.

Read More: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

How to buy Amir Khan vs Kell Brook tickets

Many have been flooding to the internet to buy tickets for the big fight, and the prices for it do vary depending on where you want to sit.

TicketMaster are the website officially selling the tickets and the prices of the remaining tickets vary from £400-£2000. Those wanting to buy the tickets can do so here.

We can tell that this fight is going to be great and promoter Ben Shalom discussing this fight has emphasised how entertaining it should be. When getting the two boxers to sign the deal for the fight and whilst talking to Sky Sports, he said: "Neither fighter would get in the room together. The rivalry is there, it's vicious. This means more to them than any other fight."

With a pure hatred for each other, and a lot of pride at stake, it is really hard to pick a winner of the fight.

Khan will be taking on Brook on Saturday 19th February 2022. They will be facing each other at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The event organisers have stressed that these tickets will sell out, and if they do before you buy them, then you will be able to watch the whole boxing event on Sky Sports Boxing.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News