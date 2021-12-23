Diablo Immortal: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Huge gaming Developers Blizzard announced that they would be making a new game named Diablo Immortal and we have all the information you need to know around when the game could be released.

The Diablo franchise has been very popular and successful for many decades now, and the first one was released all the way back in 1996.

This upcoming game is a free-to-play video game in the Diablo series and is a huge new online multiplayer action role-playing game which takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Many are obviously excited for this game to come out, and it will be very interesting to see what the gameplay actually entails.

Revealing when Diablo Immortal will be revealed

With the game being announced and a cinematic trailer being revealed, excitement grew amongst the gaming community. This is understandable as the reveal trailer looks great.

For the time being, a specific release date has not been confirmed for the game, but we do know that Blizzard plans to release Diablo Immortal in 2022.

This does make sense due to the fact that the game is currently in the early stages of development and was only announced recently.

There are rumours and hopes that this game could be out in the first few months of 2022 due to the fact that the developers have already revealed some of the features and shown some gameplay footage.

What is great about Diablo Immortal is the fact that this game is a mobile exclusive and it is the first of this kind in the franchise. Now players can play in the Diablo world whilst they are on the go.

This game will be available on both iOS and Android devices, as long as you have these devices fully updated with the latest software.

This game will definitely be a lot of fun and we for one cannot wait to see it be released.

There will no doubt be a lot more updates over the next few months, including a possible release date, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

