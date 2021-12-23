If you’re looking for a challenge to test your golfing skills, then look no further than the Legend Golf and Safari Resort in the Entabeni Safari Conservatory.

Located a two-and-a-half-hour drive outside of Johannesburg, the resort houses one of golf’s most challenging holes.

Sitting at 400-metres high and 395 yards in length, the ‘Extreme 19th’ has a green that resembles the African continent.

Adding to the extremity of the hole, the tee can only be accessed by helicopter, and it takes the ball more than 20 seconds to land.

The signature challenge is part of an 18-hole golf course designed by numerous famous golfers, including Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie.

With a notoriously difficult tee position, it would be expected that no one has been able to conquer the challenge. However, 14 golfers have managed to score a birdie, including cricket all-rounder Frankly Stephenson.

Two-time winner of The Open Padraig Harrington was also involved in the hole's creation and made history when he became the first-ever person to score a three on the hole.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and actor Morgan Freeman are also among the high-profiled names who have been successful in managing a par.

Take a look at some photos of the hole in all its glory below!

In the above image, you can see the distance between the tee box, marked at the top of the arrow, to the green, marked at the bottom of the arrow.

What club are you taking? Little pitching wedge? A nine iron? Whatever it is, it will have to be one hell of a shot to land on the green.

You thought standing on the tee box at your local golf club was hard and intimidating? Well, image standing on the top of a mountain look down at your target green...

So, if you get inspired by the PGA Championships that are on this week as of writing this article, maybe you should get yourself down to your local club to start practising.

Who knows, maybe one day you'll be good enough to tackle the nastiest par 3 and the nastiest hole in all of golf!