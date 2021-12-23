Klopp, Guardiola, Tuchel: Who is the best football manager in world?
Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.
That’s according to journalists around the world who voted for him to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.
While Messi can lay claim to being the best player in the world, who is the best manager in the world?
It feels as though football is full of extremely talented coaches and tacticians at the moment.
From the experienced and wily Carlo Ancotelli to the young and transformative Julian Nagelsmann. Mangers come in all shapes and sizes with the same goal - to make their side as successful as possible.
And ahead of the new year, FourFourTwo have decided to rank the top 50 managers of 2021.
To do so, they’ve taken a number of things into consideration. Not just their ability but also their resources.
So, without further ado, check out the 50 best managers of 2021:
50. Xavi
49. Djamel Belmadi
48. Sean Dyche
47. Rafa Benitez
46. Marcelino
45. Roberto De Zerbi
44. Bruno Lage
43. Patrick Vieira
42. Ivan Juric
41. Giovanni van Bronckhorst
40. Thomas Frank
39. Steve Clarke
38. Urs Fischer
37. Christophe Galtier
36. Luciano Spalletti
35. Tite
34. Marcelo Gallardo
33. Christian Streich
32. Graham Potter
31. Massimiliano Allegri
30. Mikel Arteta
29. Maurizio Sarri
28. Zinedine Zidane
27. Simone Inzaghi
26. Didier Deschamps
25. Luis Enrique
24. Brendan Rodgers
23. Carlo Ancelotti
22. Stefano Pioli
21. Lionel Scaloni
20. Julen Lopetegui
19. Ralf Rangnick
18. Marcelo Bielsa
17. Steven Gerrard
16. David Moyes
15. Marco Rose
14. Gian Piero Gasperini
13. Unai Emery
12. Erik ten Hag
11. Kasper Hjulmand
10. Mauricio Pochettino
9. Gareth Southgate
8. Julian Nagelsmann
7. Diego Simeone
6. Roberto Mancini
5. Hans-Dieter Flick
4. Antonio Conte
3. Jurgen Klopp
2. Thomas Tuchel
1. Pep Guardiola
So, Guardiola is the best manager in the world.
Okay, he may have failed to win the Champions League once again with Manchester City but he did get them one step closer - to the final where they lost to Chelsea.
But he led City to another league title with ease and they’re currently the best side in Europe.
The man who masterminded victory in that Champions League final comes in second. Tuchel worked wonders to turn a fairly underwhelming Chelsea side into European champions.
Another Premier League manager makes up the podium in Klopp. The German coach suffered one of the most difficult years of his career but still managed to guide Liverpool to a third-place finish in the Premier League. This season, his side look back to their very best.
And another Premier League gaffer is fourth in Conte. He led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season and is now already making progress in the early days of his Spurs reign.
Flick makes up the top five after a dominant spell at Bayern Munich resulted in him joining the German national side.
Euro 2020 winner, Mancini, is next while Simeone is very much deserving his 7th place after Atletico Madrid won La Liga.
Thirty-three-year-old, Nagelsmann, is in 8th having taken over from Flick at Bayern Munich. He’s likely to feature high in this list for many, many years to come.
England may not have bought football home but Gareth Southgate earned more plaudits leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020.
Completing the top 10 is PSG boss, Pochettino. He will be looking to end the French side’s Champions League curse - although he may be managing a different club by this time next year…
