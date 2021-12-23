CM Punk: Talks potentially teaming with former WWE star in AEW

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent interview with ESPN's SportsNation, CM Punk addresses his feelings towards his AEW debut while also talking about the potential of working with his wife and former WWE wrestler AJ Lee.

CM Punk has been taking AEW by storm since his debut at the August 20th edition of AEW Rampage. Punk has been impressive with a flawless in-ring record of 7 wins and 0 losses. He has also made it clear that he wants the AEW World Championship once Hangman and Danielson's rivalry is over.



In the recent interview with SportsNation, it was addressed to Punk that Adam Cole and current AEW Women's World Champion Britt Bakers wished to face him and AJ in a dream match.

Punk responded stating: "That one I can't promise you, she's doing her own thing"

This was true as AJ Lee had recently made her presence known in the wrestling world but elsewhere, by serving as color commentary and Executive Producer for WOW: Women Of Wrestling.

However, Punk never ruled out the idea and gave a definitive no but also stated that if AJ was all for the idea then she would want to be ready

Punk quoted that AJ would want to "be in stupid shape".

AEW's women's division is already full of unbelievable talent and the potential future addition of AJ would elevate it further. However, as Punk says we can't hold our breath because she does have a lot of projects on. Therefore we would have to wait for the potential future intergender dream match against Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

