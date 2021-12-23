Rangers team news: 'Real shame' for van Bronckhorst after confirmed injury blow

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ryan Jack's latest injury setback has come as a huge blow to Rangers, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

Jack has been restricted to just 57 minutes of football since the season got underway but the midfielder will be spending even more time on the sidelines.

What's the latest news involving Jack's injury?

News of Jack's latest setback came ahead of the final Europa League group stage clash against French side Lyon, with boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitting the 29-year-old had picked up a problem during a training session and supporters immediately wanted clarity on the situation.

Van Bronckhorst then revealed he was unaware of how long Jack would be out of contention for having only returned from a calf injury in November and the Dutchman was uncertain as to whether it was a recurrence of his previous problem.

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has claimed the lay-off has come as a huge blow, with Jack being 'loved' by former boss Steven Gerrard before his decision to quit Ibrox in favour of taking charge at Aston Villa last month.

Van Bronckhorst has, however, confirmed that Jack will be out of action until after the winter break, which is due to get underway later this month.

It means Jack will go into 2022 having made just two Scottish Premiership appearances since the season got underway, with both of those being off the bench.

What has Chris Jack said about the situation?

Jack admits the midfielder's latest setback will have come as a huge blow to the central midfielder and club.

The journalist reckons Jack could go on to be a key man for van Bronckhorst when he is fully fit.

He hopes to see the Scotsman return to the fray as soon as possible.

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a real shame for Ryan Jack. He is a player who can play such a huge role for Rangers.

"As a guy, as well, he is the type of professional that you want to see doing well."

What games will Jack miss due to his latest setback?

With van Bronckhorst revealing Jack will not return before the winter break, the 10-cap Scotland international will be unavailable for Rangers' Boxing Day clash with St Mirren.

He would have initially missed even more fixtures, including the Old Firm derby with arch-rivals Celtic on January 2, but the three-week winter break has been brought forward and will take effect after the December 26 round of fixtures in light of new restrictions for sporting events in Scotland.

The alteration came after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that all outdoor events in the country will only be allowed to welcome 500 spectators from Boxing Day for three weeks.

