Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you were to say that Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world right now, very few people would argue with you.

Some fans don't even believe that's strong enough, arguing that Virgil is one of the best centre backs in the history of the Premier League.

Aside from on the football pitch, where it's clear that he excels, the 30-year-old seemingly has another hidden talent.

Van Dijk took to his Instagram to reveal that he features in the trailer for the new season of 'Undercover' on Netflix, and fans can't quite believe it.

The series, which debuted in 2019 on Netflix, has released a new trailer for its third season, and Liverpool's centre half features heavily.

The trailer, which you can check out below, sees Virgil van Dijk playing himself and conversing with the other actors in Dutch.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Virgil actually appears in the show itself, or if this is just a piece of promotional material to get people buzzing for the new series.

If it's the latter, the objective has been met, as Liverpool and football fans across social media have been blown away by Virgil's performance in the trailer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The reaction to Van Dijk's appearance in the trailer has been hilarious, with fans genuinely in awe of the Dutch defender's acting performance.

One fan even joked that Van Dijk was not only the "greatest centre back ever", but also the "greatest actor ever".

Virgil van Dijk has missed Liverpool's last three games, including last night's tremendous comeback over Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool announced that the defender has tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, so he's been in isolation for the last seven days.

However, with Liverpool's boxing day game with Leeds now postponed, Virgil should be back for Liverpool's next game against Leicester on December 28.

News Now - Sport News