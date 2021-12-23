Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When Lauren Price stepped off the plane in Tokyo this summer, she would go on to change her life forever.

The Welsh boxer had been training to represent Great Britain at her first ever Olympics — something she had earmarked as a life goal when she was a little girl.

So when the much-anticipated 2020 Games finally got underway this year, Price walked into the ring already living out her childhood dream.

But the 27-year-old exceeded even her own expectations by going on to win gold in the middleweight women's boxing class.

Price's monumental achievement marked her down in the history books. After becoming Wales' first ever female Olympic boxer, she boarded the plane back home as her country's first champion in the sport at the Games.

The footballer turned boxing sensation said she could not "put it into words what it means" after she defeated Li Qian of China to clinch the gold.

Now, Price faces a huge career decision as she contemplates turning professional.

The Newport-born fighter now boasts an Olympic gold medal along with world, European, and Commonwealth titles. The demand for her to step into the professional side of the sport has never been higher.

She has already been approached by the likes of Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn, amongst others who are eager to sign her to their promotion.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Price admitted she hasn't made a decision on her future yet, but there's one huge factor that could tip the scales.

"I’ve had a lot of offers to go pro, and the option is there to go pro and still do Paris as well, so I couldn’t be in a better position."

Becoming a professional boxer while still able to represent Team GB at the 2024 Olympics is a huge opportunity for Price, and she highlighted Katie Taylor as the perfect example of an amateur fighter turned successful pro.

Taylor dominated the amateur scene, winning five World Championships and six European Championships, as well as gold at the 2012 Olympics.

The Irish fighter joined the professional ranks in 2016, off the back of the Games in Rio, where she remains unbeaten in 20 matches.

Price paid homage to Taylor, who is currently the number one lightweight women's boxer and undisputed champion in her weight division.

"Win all the belts, have a comfortable future — obviously she’s made for life, money-wise — and just live a happy life."

While Price is yet to make a decision on her future in the ring, she admitted she feels she has "ticked every box in amateur boxing" and is now waiting to "see what doors open" for her ahead of the next chapter in her already glittering career.

