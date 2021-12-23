Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp watched on as his Liverpool side produced a brilliant comeback against Leicester in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening.

The Reds found themselves 2-0 down after 13 minutes and 3-1 down at half-time at Anfield.

But Liverpool scored twice in the final 22 minutes, with Takumi Minamino's 95th minute goal sending the game to penalties.

Klopp's side would prevail 5-4 on spot-kicks as Diogo Jota dispatched the decisive penalty.

The German was ecstatic with his side after they booked their place in the last four of the competition.

But there was one topic he could not resist raising in his post-match interview - the Christmas schedule.

Liverpool were due to play on Boxing Day against Leeds, with a trip to Leicester just two days later.

The game against Leeds has now been called off after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Yorkshire club.

However, it was still on when Klopp conducted his interview and he was absolutely seething about the prospect of his side having just one day of rest between the games.

"The problem is, and will always be, there's no reason for it," he started in an interview with Sky Sports.

"I have no problem with the Christmas games, Boxing Day is a wonderful game. Nobody wants to cancel that. Just 26th and 28th is absolutely impossible. It's a joke that they still do it. No problem to play 26th and 29th.

"Where's the problem, with the 28th not being a matchday. Then people can see the families. It's still the shortest of all possible breaks but fine. 26th and 28th is just not right, and we will say it all the time.

"People can say they earn so much, it's nothing to do with that. We can play 26th and 29th but it's really dangerous for the players. They say that's what a squad is for, but everybody expects to win.

"We cannot just mix it through, there are maybe two teams when everyone is fit, but Chelsea is not fit now, City might have the squad for two games, 11 players and go through the Premier League. But other teams cannot do that. It's really tricky and that's the problem."

Meanwhile, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested players and managers should go on strike to make a point about player welfare.

Whether the Premier League will make any changes to the schedule remains to be seen.

