Irons transfer news: 'West Ham is the destination for £19.8m star' in January

Jesse Lingard is keen to seal a return to West Ham United if his Manchester United career comes to an end next month, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Lingard will enter the final six months of his £75,000-per-week Old Trafford contract when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has claimed, despite the uncertainty over the 32-cap England international's future, Lingard is looking to see out the remainder of his deal at Manchester United.

It comes after it had initially been reported that the Red Devils are willing to offload the 29-year-old for as little as £10million in January.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have been named as suitors of Lingard ahead of the reopening of the transfer window, although it has emerged that the Magpies do not intend to pursue the attacking midfielder just yet.

The Hammers will be keen to seal Lingard's return to the London Stadium after he spent the second half of last season on loan with the club.

Following the expiry of his temporary stay in east London, Lingard has been offered just 87 minutes of Premier League action.

What has Keith Downie said about Lingard?

Despite becoming the richest club in world football thanks to a £305million takeover in October, Downie does not feel Newcastle will be willing to meet Lingard's wage demands.

Instead, the Sky Sports reporter reckons a return to West Ham is in the offing if the creative midfielder leaves Manchester United.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the wages would have been a problem from Newcastle's point of view for Lingard.

"I also get the impression, just from bits and pieces that he said and bits and pieces that I've heard, that West Ham is the destination for him if he does leave Manchester United.

"I think he really enjoyed his time there and would be keen to go back."

How did Lingard perform at West Ham before?

Lingard impressed during his time under West Ham boss David Moyes' guidance, with him racking up nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances.

His contribution in the final third of the pitch played a key role in the Hammers finishing last season with a club-record Premier League points tally and bagging a European spot.

The £19.8million-rated man also worked his way back into England contention and was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2020 before narrowly missing out.

