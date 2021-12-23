Aston Villa transfer news: 6 ft 3 attacker expected to leave Villa Park in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

BirminghamLive journalist Ashley Preece is expecting Keinan Davis to leave Aston Villa on loan while Cameron Archer will remain at the club.

The January transfer window will offer Steven Gerrard his first opportunity to reshape the squad he inherited following his appointment as head coach last month.

What's the latest news involving Davis and Archer?

Football Insider have claimed that Premier League rivals Norwich City have set their sights on welcoming Davis to Carrow Road.

The report suggests the Canaries could sign the frontman for as little as £2million and new boss Dean Smith, who was unveiled just eight days after his sacking at Villa Park, is hoping to be reunited with the 23-year-old.

Norwich are reportedly in pole position to sign Davis next month, although they are likely to face competition from other clubs known to hold an interest.

However, Villa would be in a strong negotiating position should suitors look to conclude a permanent switch as Davis only penned a new four-year contract last year.

Fellow striker Archer has committed his future to the club by signing a fresh deal which will keep him on Villa's books until the summer of 2025 earlier this month.

The Midlands outfit tabled a new proposal with the 20-year-old being tracked by a number of clubs hoping to enter discussions over a loan move.

What has Ashley Preece said about the duo?

Preece reckons Gerrard will opt to send Davis out on loan rather than sanctioning a permanent switch when the transfer window reopens.

But the journalist believes a temporary departure from Villa Park will result in the club pushing back advances for Archer.

When asked about Davis' future, Preece told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's the one to go out in January on loan.

"He signed quite a long-term deal last summer so I think he will head out and Archer will stick around."

Why would Villa be willing to allow Davis to go out on loan?

Davis finds himself behind the likes of Ollie Watkins and £25million summer signing Danny Ings in the pecking order.

The 6 ft 3 frontman has been restricted to just 11 minutes of Premier League action since the season got underway, with that solitary substitute outing coming in Smith's last game in charge at Southampton.

Davis, who has scored six goals in 86 senior appearances for his current employers, has not featured in Gerrard's plans so far.

He has been an unused substitute on three occasions since the change in the dugout, while he has not even been named in the matchday squad as many times.

