Rangers team news: Fresh update emerges on when Filip Helander could return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers defender Filip Helander could make his long-awaited return from injury in "a couple of weeks", according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

Helander has not featured since being forced off during Rangers' 2-1 win over St Johnstone in September.

What's the latest news involving Helander?

A second half injury led to Helander being stretchered off at McDiarmid Park and then-Gers boss Steven Gerrard revealed the centre-half would be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing knee surgery.

Rangers took to social media to confirm Helander would not be in contention for game-time until December, while Gerrard revealed by the end of October that the 28-year-old was only halfway through his rehabilitation.

Since going under the knife, Helander has seen Gerrard depart Ibrox in favour of taking over at Premier League side Aston Villa and Giovanni van Bronckhorst move into the hot seat.

The Glasgow giants' new man at the helm provided a positive update on Helander's recovery last month, claiming the 18-cap Sweden international was expected to be back on the training pitch by the end of 2021.

Enter Giveaway

However, injury expert Ben Dinnery warned Helander was unlikely to return to competitive action until after the winter break, which was initially due to go ahead next month but will now begin after the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

What has Chris Jack said about Helander?

Jack believes Helander is just a matter of weeks away from being back in contention for first-team football at Rangers.

However, the journalist warns it could still be some time before the 6 ft 4 central defender is back to his best.

Leeds are FRAUDULENT! Hear why on The Football Terrace...

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "Helander has always been returning at Christmas at the very, very earliest. He's obviously going to miss that.

"I think Rangers themselves always had a feeling it would be in January or potentially after the winter break. I think we're still a couple of weeks away from Helander coming back.

"There will be a sharpness issue when he returns but he is certainly the type of guy you want back in your squad."

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

How has Helander performed since joining Rangers?

Helander cost in the region of £3.5million as Rangers welcomed the Swede to Ibrox from Serie A side Bologna.

He admitted working with then-Gers chief Gerrard played a key role in his decision to move to the blue half of Glasgow.

Since making the move, Helander has gone on to make 55 appearances and shown his threat in the opposition's penalty area by scoring six goals.

The 2015 Under-21 European Championships winner grabbed his first piece of silverware while on Rangers' books by lifting the Scottish Premiership title last season.

News Now - Sport News